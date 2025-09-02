Home » Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise to $31.39 Billion
National

Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise to $31.39 Billion

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

The country’s total foreign exchange reserves have increased to $31.39 billion, according to the central bank.

On Tuesday (2 September), Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan confirmed the development.

As per the latest data from the central bank, the gross reserves stood at $31.39 billion as of 2 September. Under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Balance of Payments Manual-6 (BPM6) calculation method, the reserves are $26.40 billion.

Earlier, as of 28 August, the gross reserves were $31.33 billion, while under the IMF’s BPM6 method the reserves were $26.31 billion.

It is worth noting that net reserves are calculated according to the IMF’s BPM6 methodology. Net or usable reserves are derived by deducting short-term liabilities from the gross reserves.

