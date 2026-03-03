Home » BPC Chairman Reveals Fuel Reserves in the Country
BPC Chairman Reveals Fuel Reserves in the Country

by newsdesk
The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has released information regarding the current fuel oil stock and supply situation in the country.

On Tuesday afternoon, March 3, the corporation’s Chairman, Md. Rezanur Rahman, presented this information at a press conference held at the BPC building in Karwan Bazar, the capital.

He stated that the country currently has a total reserve of 136,000 metric tons of fuel oil. Keeping the war situation in mind, the search for alternative oil markets is being considered. However, with the current amount of reserves in the country, there is no fear of price increases.

To maintain an uninterrupted supply, he informed that Letters of Credit (LCs) for 7 ships have been completed up to Monday, adding that the current stock of diesel will last for 14 days, octane for 28 days, petrol for 15 days, furnace oil for 93 days, and jet fuel for 55 days.

