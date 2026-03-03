Home » Iran Shaken by Sudden Earthquake, Details Revealed
Iran Shaken by Sudden Earthquake, Details Revealed

by newsdesk
Iran is launching counter-attacks following joint assaults by Israel and the United States, escalating conflict across the entire Middle East. Amidst this volatile situation, Iran has been hit by a sudden earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale.

News outlet Al Jazeera reports that the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in Iran’s Gerash area. The earthquake struck 10 kilometers beneath the surface.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the earthquake.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported that explosions were heard in the cities of Isfahan and Shiraz amidst ongoing attacks by the United States and Israel.

Another report by ISNA stated that five members of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force and Navy were killed in US-Israeli attacks in the cities of Jam and Dir in Bushehr province.

