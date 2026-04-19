BPC increasing fuel supply from today

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has decided to increase fuel oil supply nationwide starting today, Monday (April 20). Based on this month’s sales, diesel and petrol supply will be increased by 10%, and octane by 20%.

Md. Sabet Ali, Director (Marketing) of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), confirmed this on Sunday (April 19) night.

He stated that in consideration of the ongoing crisis, fuel supply would be increased from Monday. Diesel and petrol will see a 10% additional supply each, while octane will receive a 20% increase.

According to BPC data, a total of 307,188 tonnes of fuel were sold in 18 days from April 1 to 18. This includes 200,822 tonnes of diesel, 2,379 tonnes of kerosene, 22,555 tonnes of petrol, 20,412 tonnes of octane, 30,965 tonnes of furnace oil, and 30,055 tonnes of jet fuel.

On April 18 alone, 12,131 tonnes of diesel, 105 tonnes of kerosene, 1,256 tonnes of petrol, 1,219 tonnes of octane, 2,912 tonnes of furnace oil, and 1,901 tonnes of jet fuel were sold.

During the same period last year, a total of 270,496 tonnes were sold.

Meanwhile, fuel prices were increased on April 18. The price of diesel was raised from BDT 100 to BDT 115, kerosene from BDT 112 to BDT 130, and octane from BDT 120 to BDT 140.