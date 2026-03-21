Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated Nationwide, Prayers Offered for National Welfare

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated today (March 21) across the country with due religious solemnity and festive spirit. The main Eid congregation was held at 8:30 AM at the National Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court in the capital.

Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek, Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, led the prayers at the National Eidgah. After the two Rakat Wajib prayers and Khutbah (sermon), a long munajat (supplication) saw devotees pray for global peace and the welfare of the country and the nation. Specifically, prayers were offered for an end to ongoing attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel, and the persecution of Muslims in various parts of the world.

Another significant aspect of this Eid congregation was the unprecedented joint participation of President Md. Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the National Eidgah, marking the first time in 36 years. Their presence necessitated stringent security measures in and around the grounds. After the prayers, the President and Prime Minister exchanged Eid greetings with general devotees.

The National Mosque Baitul Mukarram also witnessed an overflowing crowd of worshippers since morning. According to the schedule of the Islamic Foundation, three congregations were held at 7 AM, 8 AM, and 9 AM respectively. During special munajats, devotees, with tears in their eyes, prayed for the welfare of the country and the nation, and sought forgiveness for their sins from Almighty Allah.

Under the leadership of Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqi Nadvi, long prayers were also offered for the country, the nation, and oppressed Muslims during the third congregation’s munajat at 9 AM. Participants in the munajat were seen shedding tears out of emotion.

Thus, the Muslim community across the country, including the capital, is celebrating Eid with the joy of fasting and worship, in an atmosphere of religious solemnity and collective festivity.