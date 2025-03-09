বাংলা
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » CA asks to digitise 2 ministries, NBR, BRTA on priority basis
National

CA asks to digitise 2 ministries, NBR, BRTA on priority basis

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 1 minutes read

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has asked two ministries and two government departments to digitize their daily activities including their public services on priority basis.

The ministries and departments are- Land Ministry, Commerce Ministry, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

To this end, the Chief Adviser today gave necessary instructions to his Special Assistant Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

To achieve this goal, decision has been taken to automate the internal working procedures of the ministries, ensure 100 percent use of electronic files and a total enterprise resource planning along with implementing digital signature system.

Prof Yunus put emphasis on ensuring data interoperability in ministries to ease facilitating their services.

He has also directed the authorities concerned to take initiatives to exchange data through secure API instead of manual form fill up through data interoperability and data exchange.

Taiyeb said the ministries of Bangladesh have created several silos by creating their own digital systems, and in such a situation, the urgent responsibility of the government is to ensure interoperability among these silos.

As per the instructions of the Chief Adviser, optimum efforts will be made to implement pilot programmes in any way for some major ministries within the next three months, he said.

You may also like

CA invites Kuwaiti investors to Bangladesh’s SEZs, upcoming investment summit

Old video of different incidents falsified as Hasina’s meeting with UN team: BanglaFact

Dry weather forecasted over country

CA for reforming labour law maintaining global standard

NCP leaders pay homage to war heroes at National Memorial

Chief Justice for making efforts to restore public confidence in judiciary

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Dry weather forecasted over country
Sehri and Iftar time For Bangladesh 2025
CA for reforming labour law maintaining global standard
Trump to tell Congress the ‘American dream is unstoppable’: excerpts

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More