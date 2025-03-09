CA asks to digitise 2 ministries, NBR, BRTA on priority basis

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has asked two ministries and two government departments to digitize their daily activities including their public services on priority basis.

The ministries and departments are- Land Ministry, Commerce Ministry, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

To this end, the Chief Adviser today gave necessary instructions to his Special Assistant Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

To achieve this goal, decision has been taken to automate the internal working procedures of the ministries, ensure 100 percent use of electronic files and a total enterprise resource planning along with implementing digital signature system.

Prof Yunus put emphasis on ensuring data interoperability in ministries to ease facilitating their services.

He has also directed the authorities concerned to take initiatives to exchange data through secure API instead of manual form fill up through data interoperability and data exchange.

Taiyeb said the ministries of Bangladesh have created several silos by creating their own digital systems, and in such a situation, the urgent responsibility of the government is to ensure interoperability among these silos.

As per the instructions of the Chief Adviser, optimum efforts will be made to implement pilot programmes in any way for some major ministries within the next three months, he said.