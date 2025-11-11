CA calls for expanding, strengthening BNCC for national transformation

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called for enhancing the quality and inclusivity of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) as part of a long-term vision to engage the nation’s youth in leadership, discipline, and national development.

The Chief Adviser made the remarks after witnessing a presentation titled “National Transformation Through BNCC” by BNCC Director General Brigadier General Abu Sayed Al Masud at the State Guest House Jamuna here today, said a press release of the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing this afternoon.

National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Dr Anisuzzaman were also present at the meeting.

Brigadier General Abu Sayed Al Masud presented an overview of BNCC’s current structure, youth workforce development framework, national youth workforce plan, manpower requirements, budget, challenges, and recommendations.

BNCC currently has enlisted 561 educational institutions and aims to establish branches in all educational institutions across the country, he informed.

“The primary age group for joining BNCC is 17 to 18 years, and our goal is to train four million skilled cadets by 2030,” said Brigadier General Al Masud.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed strong support for BNCC’s vision, emphasising the importance of ensuring quality instruction and a forward-looking approach.

“We all support BNCC, but we need to focus on the quality and ensure that we have good, credible instructors,” he said, adding, “We must pay attention to it and adopt a futuristic approach.”

Professor Yunus also emphasised the importance of self-respect, discipline, and inclusivity as core values to BNCC’s mission.

“BNCC is all about self-respect and discipline. There should be a system in place that allows cadets to receive certification, which can aid in their employment prospects. Networking opportunities must also be created for their better future,” he said.

“BNCC should not focus only on boys; equal participation of girls must be ensured,” Professor Yunus added.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed stressed the importance of making BNCC more operational and effective. “We have to consider in what sort of situations we can mobilise these volunteers,” he said.

National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman commended BNCC’s contributions during recent national events.

“Getting good instructors should be the priority. After the July Uprising, BNCC cadets came forward to help control traffic on the streets. It was a beautiful and commendable initiative,” he noted.

The Chief Adviser thanked the BNCC leadership for their presentation and reiterated the government’s commitment to integrating youth development within the national transformation agenda through leadership, discipline, and civic responsibility.