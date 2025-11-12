CA to address nation today

2
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will address the nation today afternoon.
Bangladesh Television, BTV News and BTV World will broadcast his speech live, said Chief Adviser’s Press Wing this evening.
