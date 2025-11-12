Home » CA to address nation today
CA to address nation today

by newsdesk
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will address the nation today afternoon.

Bangladesh Television, BTV News and BTV World will broadcast his speech live, said Chief Adviser’s Press Wing this evening.

 

