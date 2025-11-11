Inform law enforcement agencies about suspected saboteurs: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has urged everyone to inform law enforcement agencies about anyone suspected of carrying out sabotage.

The adviser made the call while briefing reporters after the meeting of the Advisory Council on law and order at the Home Ministry, Bangladesh Secretariat, today.

He said that law and order agencies are taking strict measures to prevent any form of anarchy in the country.

“The law enforcement agencies are in a strong position, so the situation will remain normal,” he said, adding that there is no reason to fear any untoward incident on November 13.

“Terrorists will not be given any concessions,” he added.

He also informed that the process of procuring body-worn cameras for law enforcement agencies will be completed soon.

Regarding election preparations, the adviser said that the situation is satisfactory.

“Election training is almost at its final stage. Once the training is completed, one or two rehearsals will be held,” he added.

To maintain law and order during the elections, 150,000 police personnel, about 100,000 army personnel, around 35,000 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel, approximately 550,000 Ansar members, and about 4,500 navy personnel will be deployed, he said.

In response to a question about the progress of illegal weapons recovery, Jahangir said the operation is ongoing and will be accelerated further.

“Some weapons have not yet been recovered, but measures are being taken to recover them quickly,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the spread of drugs in villages and towns and called for everyone’s cooperation to eliminate the problem.

The adviser mentioned that various roadside shops selling fuel will be closed for a few days, as unpleasant incidents sometimes occur due to the misuse of such fuel.

Additionally, security has been strengthened at metro rail stations, railway stations, tribunals, and other key point installations (KPIs), he said.

Responding to another question, the Home Adviser said there have been incidents of bus fires and a few bomb explosions in several locations.

“Instructions have been given to law enforcement agencies to ensure these incidents do not recur,” he said.

He called on all political parties to work together to prevent all types of sabotage, including arson.

Jahangir added that if criminals currently out on bail are found involved in other crimes or terrorist activities, they will be re-arrested.

In response to a question about the possibility of criminals entering from neighboring countries ahead of the elections, the adviser said instructions have been given to border guards to tighten security.

“Security is being reinforced along the borders to ensure no terrorist can enter the country and carry out any attacks inside Bangladesh,” he added.