CA off to Rome to join WFF event

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left here today for Rome, the capital city of Italy, to join the flagship event of the annual World Food Forum (WFF).

A Bangladesh Biman Airlines flight carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here around 11.30 am for Rome, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed BSS.

According to the tour schedule, Professor Yunus will deliver a speech as an invited guest at the main session of the WFF.

In addition, he will hold meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and heads of various international organizations.

In those meetings, the discussions will focus on global issues such as food security, poverty alleviation, and sustainable development.

The WFF is a flagship event of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations where policymakers, researchers, and entrepreneurs from the globe exchange views on the future of food systems.

This year’s WFF event is being held at the FAO Headquarters in Rome from 10 to 17 October.

The chief adviser’s visit is being regarded as a significant reflection of Bangladesh’s proactive diplomatic engagement on the international stage.

Prof Yunus is scheduled to return home on October 15.

 

