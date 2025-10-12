Strict action will be taken against those who disrupt elections: Adviser to Home Ministry

Dhaka, Sunday, October 12, 2025 — Adviser to the Home Ministry, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, said that in the upcoming national election, those who create disturbances will be dealt with firmly.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the law and order core committee, the adviser said that directives have been issued for district administrators, police superintendents, upazila executive officers, and police station chiefs to act impartially during the election campaign.

He added that the meeting focused on what the Ministry of Home Affairs should do to ensure that the upcoming national election is free, fair, impartial, and peaceful. He said that anyone or any group causing disorder would be identified and brought under legal action to preserve the integrity of the election.

A clear plan of action will be prepared by coordinating all relevant agencies to ensure the election is conducted in a free, fair, and impartial manner. Field-level officials — district administrators, police superintendents, upazila executive officers, and police station chiefs — have been instructed to work without bias.

He also mentioned that guidelines have been issued so that law enforcement and election officials do not act outside the law. To ensure security at the polls, CCTV cameras will be installed at vulnerable polling stations, and effective monitoring systems will be implemented. Body cameras will be deployed in adequate numbers for law enforcement and election personnel.

Regarding training, he said that about one and a half lakh (150,000) police officers will undergo election training across 28 batches over three days at 130 venues nationwide, including district and city training facilities. One batch of 6,500 officers has already been trained, and the second batch is in progress. Final police training for elections began on October 5, 2025, and is expected to finish by January 15, 2026.

He stated that for the Ansar-VDP members, “pre-election training” will be provided at each polling center, involving 13 persons per center — around 585,000 individuals across 45,000 polling stations. Among them, 135,000 will be armed and 450,000 unarmed. Training is expected to conclude by mid-January. Ansar battalion members will also be deployed as a striking force during the election, with training ongoing for 3,157 newly recruited soldiers.

For this election, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will deploy 1,100 platoons comprising 33,000 personnel. About 60% of their election training has been completed, and the rest will finish by December 31 this year. In total, around 80,000 armed forces personnel will be deployed in this election.

He emphasized that steps must be taken to ensure the law-and-order situation does not deteriorate ahead of the upcoming 13th national election, particularly regarding constituency boundary re-demarcation.

Jahangir Alam also noted that so-called “fascist” processions have decreased compared to before. He said the situation in the Chittagong Hill Tracts is now calm and under control. He alleged that some “fascist” intellectuals conspired to disrupt the Durga Puja festivities, but law enforcement successfully thwarted those attempts.

He further declared a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, directing that not only traffickers but also top drug lords be identified and brought to justice.