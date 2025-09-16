We hope to get justice soon: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam today hoped that they would get justice soon for crimes against humanity committed during the July-August mass uprising.

Nahid, a witness in a case of crimes against humanity against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others, made the remarks while responding to journalists at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) premises.

Nahid said after the July Uprising, the people’s first demand was trial of the atrocities committed by the Awami League and the then government against the students and the public.

“We hope that we will get justice in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Nahid said apart from the case, there are many other cases of torture, oppression, enforced disappearances and murders across the country.

As a result, this trial process will continue for a longer time, he added.

“We have demanded a roadmap for continuing the trial even after the national election. We expect that this issue will be included in the manifesto of all political parties,” he said.

However, ICT prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said, as Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman’s cross-examination has not done yet, Nahdi Islam’s statement is not being recorded today.

He hoped the tribunal will record Nahid Islam’s statement tomorrow.

Mahmudur Rahman gave testimony as the 46th witness in the case.

The case is being heard by a three-member bench of ICT, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumder.

The tribunal formally framed charges against all three accused on July 10 and ordered the commencement of the trial.

At a later stage of the proceedings, former IGP Mamun applied to be a state witness by confessing guilty. The tribunal accepted his application, and he was subsequently presented as the 36th witness in the case.

In addition to this case, Sheikh Hasina is facing two more cases at the ICT. One accuses her of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during her 15-and-a-half-year tenure as prime minister. The other involves allegations of mass killings during a Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Square in the capital’s Motijheel area.