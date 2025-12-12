CEC calls upcoming polls unique, historic for restoring democratic practices

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said that the upcoming election is unique and historic turning point that will help restore genuine democratic practices

In an address to the nation while announcing the election schedule this evening, the CEC said the polls offer a rare opportunity to demonstrate institutional capability and rebuild public confidence.

He emphasized that the polls represent not only the restoration of genuine democratic practices but also a decisive step toward the much-needed reforms.

“This election is significant for several reasons. First, it will restore true democratic processes while enabling decisions on essential reforms,” he said.

For the first time in the country’s history, the parliamentary election and the national referendum will be held on the same day, marking what he called a new electoral experience.

He said the polls will give all state and democratic institutions a chance to prove their professionalism and regain public trust.

“Following decades of democratic struggle, this election demands a culture of respectful competition among political parties in the national interest,” he added.

Regarding preparations for a free and fair election, he said, “Over the past year, we have undertaken major initiatives to ensure transparency.

An accurate and comprehensive voter list is essential, he said, adding that nearly 45 lakh previously excluded or inactive voters have been added, while over 21 lakh deceased voters have been removed.

Earlier, the gap between male and female voters was around 29 lakh due to proper registration of women, but awareness campaigns have significantly narrowed this gap, he said.

The CEC further said an amendment to the law now allows the commission to determine the cutoff date for voter registration, instead of the previous fixed date of January 1.

This change has enabled all eligible young citizens up to October 31, 2025, to be included in the voter list for the upcoming polls.

CEC Nasir Uddin said according to the data published on 18 November, the total number of voters in the country currently stands at 12,76,95,183.

Of them, 6,48,14,907 are male voters and 6,28,79,042 are female voters, he added.

He said, “Over the past year, along with enhancing the capacity of the Election Commission, we have undertaken legal and structural reforms to increase the accountability of all concerned. Appropriate amendments and revisions have been made in the Representation of the People Order and the code of conduct for political parties and candidates.”

He added, “The electoral reforms were implemented based on the recommendations of the Election System Reform Commission, as well as the Election Commission’s own assessment and stakeholder consultations.”

He expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders, including the Interim Government, Election System Reform Commission, and the National Consensus Commission, for their cooperation in successfully completing this initiative.

The CEC further stated, “The almost non-functional postal voting system has been revised and a structure has been created for this election. Particularly, for the first time, our remittance warriors — the overseas Bangladeshi voters, one of the country’s driving forces — are being brought under the voting process.”

Similarly, voters in legal custody are participating for the first time, he said, adding that in addition, government employees working outside their constituencies and individuals involved with the election process will cast their votes through postal ballots this time.