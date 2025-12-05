Dr Zubaida Rahman arrives in Dhaka

Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, arrived in Dhaka from London this morning.

A flight carrying Dr Rahman landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:45 am. After exiting through the airport’s VIP gate, she went straight to Evercare Hospital, Atiqur Rahman Rumon, a member of the BNP media cell, told BSS.

Dr Zubaida Rahman left London on Thursday afternoon (December 4) on a flight from Heathrow Airport to take ailing BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to London for treatment.

However, taking the BNP chairperson to London has been delayed as a special air ambulance provided by the Emir of Qatar has yet to arrive in Dhaka.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told reporters this morning that the air ambulance is not coming today due to a technical issue. “If everything is okay, it may arrive here on Saturday,” he added.

He said, “If Madam’s health is fit for travel and if the medical board decides, then Insha Allah, she will fly on December 7 (Sunday).”

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at the capital’s Evercare Hospital for 13 days. Reports indicate that her physical condition remains unchanged. People across the country are worried about her.