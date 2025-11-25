Home » Polls schedule to be announced any day in first half of Dec: EC Sanaullah
The schedule for the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad election will be announced any day in the first half of December, said Election Commissioner Brig. Gen. (Retd.) Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah.

“There is not much time left for announcing the election schedule. It will be announced any day in the first half of December” he said.

The election commissioner made this remarks during his opening speech at the second phase of the Election Commission’s (EC) dialogue with local election observer organizations at the conference room of Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon.

Chaired by Chief Election Commissioner A M M Nasir Uddin, the dialogue was held in two sessions—morning and afternoon—with representatives of 81 local elections observer organizations.

Md. Sanaullah said,“We provide a five-year registration to each observation organization from the Election Commission. During this period, they can observe one national election and at least four local government elections.”

“Observer organizations submit three types of reports to the EC: a preliminary report within seven days after the national election, a detailed report within one month, and a biennial report. These reports are very important for us. However, the reality is that we have not benefitted much from the reports submitted in the past by those who worked as election observers,” he said.

 

