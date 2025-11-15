Century-old paddle steamer PS Mahsud launched as pleasure cruise

Century-old paddle steamer PS Mahsud has been launched as a dedicated tourism vessel on domestic river routes with the aim of presenting Bangladesh’s century-old riverine heritage to the next generation.

Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain officially launched the vessel this morning in the capital’s Sadarghat, said a press release of the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

On the occasion, Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi and other senior officials of the government were present.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Sakhawat said PS Mahsud will serve as a unique bridge between Bangladesh’s heritage and river-based tourism.

It will start regular tourism service on the Dhaka-Barishal river route from November 21 (Friday), he added.

The adviser noted that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed his delight over the decision to repair and re-launch the century-old BIWTC paddle steamer PS Mahsud as a pleasure cruise.

“PS Mahsud is not just a vessel; it is a living symbol of Bangladesh’s riverine culture and heritage. We want the new generation to witness how, once upon a time, rivers were the lifeline of communication and culture,” Dr Sakhawat said.

He further announced that plans have also been undertaken to repair several other old steamers, including PS Ostrich, PS Lepcha, and PS Tern, with the aim of preserving riverine heritage and expanding the potential of river-based tourism.

On the occasion, Shipping Secretary Dr Nurun Nahar Chowdhury said that the relaunch of the paddle steamer would attract numerous tourists from home and abroad.

For foreign tourists, the pleasure cruise will offer traditional Bangladeshi cuisine, live performances of Bangla music, and other cultural experiences, she added.

According to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) officials, the steamer’s renovation and modernization preserved its original structure and historical design while completely upgrading its engine, safety, and fire-safety systems.

It is now featured with modern cabins, tourist-friendly decks and a digital navigation system.

The steamer will travel from Dhaka to Barishal every Friday and from Barishal to Dhaka every Saturday. It will depart Sadarghat in the capital at 8:00 am and reach Barishal at night.

Passengers will be able to enjoy a unique travel experience that combines the beauty, history, and heritage of Bangladesh’s rivers.

To ensure safety, international-standard equipment, including lifeboats, fire safety gear, and a GPS system, has been installed in the steamer. The engine uses low-emission technology to help reduce river pollution.

Previously, the steamer operated only at night, but this time daytime travel is expected to attract more tourists eager to enjoy the scenic rivers and riverbanks, BIWTC officials said.