Security on high alert ahead of verdict against Sheikh Hasina: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the law enforcement agencies have already taken all required preparations to check any untoward incident centering the verdict to be announced on Monday against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The verdict against Sheikh Hasina and others in crimes against humanity must be announced on November 17. The law enforcement agencies have already completed their necessary preparations as no unpleasant is occur elsewhere across the country centering the verdict,” he said.

He made the remarks while replying to questions from the journalists at Circuit House in the district.

The Home Adviser also said that the 13th parliamentary election will be held in the first half of February prior to the Ramadan.

Mentioning that the Election Commission will announce the election schedule, he said the law enforcement agencies have been kept ready.

“The people alongside with political parties are now election oriented. The political parties have announced the names of their candidates. The polls will be help in a peaceful manner,” he said.

The law enforcement agencies will be in field for election duties for nine days —five days before election, election day and three days after polls— to maintain the law and order, he also said.

Special operations will be conducted across the country before the election, he said.

The Home Adviser said around 1.5 lakh police, 5.5 lakh Ansar, one lakh army, 35000 BGB, 500 navy, 8000 RAB and 4000 coast guard will be deployed marking the peaceful holding of the forthcoming election.

He earlier visited Bangladesh Coast Guard base and Patuakhali district Police Lines.

Jahangir later left Patuakhali for Kuakata. He is scheduled to visit camps of Tourist Police and River Police in Kuakata.