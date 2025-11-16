Security agencies on high alert ahead of ICT’s verdict in a case against Hasina

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said all law enforcement agencies are on full alert ahead of tomorrow’s verdict in a case filed over crimes against humanity linked to the July Uprising murder charges against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Speaking to journalists at the Barishal District Police Lines after a view-exchange meeting with field-level officials, he said overall security preparations have been tightened to prevent any untoward incident.

“All the law enforcement agencies are now completely ready ahead of the verdict,” he added.

Jahangir also expressed confidence in the preparedness of the field administration for holding the upcoming parliamentary elections peacefully.

“The field administration is ready to hold the next general election in a free, fair and festive manner,” he said, adding that the overall law and order situation remains satisfactory.

He noted that ensuring a fair election depends not only on law enforcement but also on the roles of the Election Commission and the political parties.

“None can disrupt the upcoming general election if the people become election-oriented,” he added.

Addressing the recent clashes between transport workers and students over bus fares, the Home Adviser said the issue would be resolved peacefully through discussion, instructing law enforcement to stay alert to prevent escalation.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Monjur Morshed Alam, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam and Superintendent of Police Sharif Uddin, among others, were present at the meeting.