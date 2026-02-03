Chief Adviser calls for prayers for the welfare of the country and nation on Shab-e-Barat

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus has urged everyone to consider the holy Shab-e-Barat as an extraordinary opportunity to receive Allah’s blessings, to pray for the welfare of the country and the nation, and to dedicate themselves to human well-being.

The Chief Adviser made this call in a message issued on the occasion of holy Shab-e-Barat.

Holy Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night of Tuesday (February 3). Muslims celebrate the night between the 14th and 15th of the month of Shaban in the Hijri calendar as Shab-e-Barat.

On the occasion of holy Shab-e-Barat, the Chief Adviser extended greetings to the Muslim community in Bangladesh and across the world.

The message stated that holy Shab-e-Barat is a unique opportunity in our lives for divine mercy (Rahmat), forgiveness (Maghfirat), and spiritual purification. It is mentioned in Hadith that on this night, Allah specifically forgives His servants. Therefore, this night is believed to be an auspicious one.

Dr. Yunus said, ‘On this glorious night, we can attain closeness to Almighty Allah and His forgiveness through worship, prayers, and charity. Through self-reflection and repentance, by striving to guide our lives on the right path and purify ourselves from sins, we can attain Allah’s boundless grace, blessings (Barakat), and forgiveness (Maghfirat).’

He added, ‘Let us embrace holy Shab-e-Barat as an extraordinary opportunity to receive Allah’s mercy, pray for the welfare of the country and the nation, and dedicate ourselves to human well-being. Let us shun all injustice, oppression, misconduct, and superstitions, and illuminate individual, social, and national lives with the unparalleled beauty of Islam, the religion of peace.’

The Chief Adviser concluded, ‘May Almighty Allah forgive and protect us all.’