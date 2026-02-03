New 10 Taka Notes in the Market: How to Identify Genuine from Counterfeit

A new 10 Taka banknote, featuring a new design and series signed by the new Governor Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, is being released into the market today, Tuesday (February 03). Initially, these notes will be available from the Motijheel office of Bangladesh Bank and subsequently from all its branches. Bangladesh Bank has stated that older notes will also remain in circulation.

The central bank announced that despite the introduction of this new design, all currently circulated 10 Taka paper notes and metallic coins will continue to be used in transactions as before.

Design Features

This new note, measuring 123 mm × 60 mm, incorporates special graffiti to reflect contemporary aspects of the country. The front features an image of the National Mosque, Baitul Mukarram, on the left, and the national flower Shapla (water lily with leaves and buds) in the background center. However, the most significant change is on the reverse side, which now features an image titled ‘Graffiti–2024’. The entire note is predominantly pink in color.

Enhanced Security Features

Several modern technologies have been integrated to ensure the note’s security. These include:

Watermark: When held against light, a portrait of the Royal Bengal Tiger will be visible. Below it, the bright electrotype ’10’ and the Bangladesh Bank monogram will appear.

Security Thread: A 2 mm wide thread is embedded on the left side of the note, bearing the text ’10 Dash Taka’. The color of this thread will change from red to green when the note is tilted or moved.

See-Through Image: To the right of the Governor’s signature, there is a special design that reveals the number ’10’ when held up to light.

Microprint: The words ‘BANGLADESH BANK’ are written in extremely fine print below the Bangladesh Bank text and on the back of the note. While difficult to see with the naked eye, it can be clearly read with the aid of a magnifying glass.

The central bank reiterated that while the new design notes are entering the market, all currently existing 10 Taka paper notes and metallic coins will continue to be valid for transactions. This means that old notes will remain legal tender alongside the new ones.

In addition to regular notes, Bangladesh Bank has also printed ‘specimen’ or sample 10 Taka notes for collectors. These notes are not meant for exchange. Interested individuals can acquire these sample notes at a specified price from the ‘Taka Museum’ department of Bangladesh Bank located in Mirpur.