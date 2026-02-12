Home » Tamim Iqbal Casts His First Vote
Tamim Iqbal Casts His First Vote

by newsdesk
Bangladesh national cricket team’s former captain and the country’s best opener, Tamim Iqbal, exercised his voting right for the first time in a festive atmosphere. He cast his vote around 11 AM on Thursday (February 12) at a booth in the Chittagong Regional Public Administration Training Centre, located in the Kazir Dewri area of Chittagong city.

Tamim Iqbal arrived at the polling station with his brother and former cricketer Nafees Iqbal to participate in the Thirteenth National Parliamentary Election and referendum. For security reasons, he was escorted to the centre under a special army protocol.

This voter from the Chittagong-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) constituency exited his car and proceeded directly to the booth to exercise his democratic right.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, Tamim Iqbal expressed his excitement, stating, “I cast my first vote in my life. The environment feels very good. I voted for my preferred candidate. The process was very easy. I hope everyone will vote in such a fair and festive atmosphere.”

The centre’s Presiding Officer, Md. Yaasin, stated that no complaints had been received so far and that the voting process was continuing very peacefully and fairly. After casting his vote, the cricket star departed the centre under the same army protocol.

