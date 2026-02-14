Chief Advisor Congratulates Tareque Rahman

Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the Interim Government, has extended greetings and congratulations to Tareque Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), for his landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary election.

In the congratulatory message, the Chief Advisor stated, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you as BNP, under your leadership, has secured a massive majority in the 13th national parliamentary election. This clear mandate from the people, in the historical process of democratic transition, will serve as a crucial milestone for the nation’s constitutional and democratic continuity and institutional stability.”

He added, “I firmly believe that your wisdom, democratic values, and public welfare-oriented spirit will guide the nation towards a stable, inclusive, and development-oriented path in fulfilling the great responsibility of state governance. I recall the ideals and state philosophy of your father, President Ziaur Rahman, and the uncompromising leadership and commitment to democracy of your mother, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. I sincerely hope that their ideals and great deeds will illuminate your future journey.”

The Chief Advisor further said, “Bangladesh today stands on the threshold of new possibilities in the global arena. The application of well-coordinated talent, intellect, and wisdom is essential in areas such as economic transformation, technological advancement, climate resilience, human resource development, and active participation in regional and international diplomacy. I hope that under your leadership, national unity will be strengthened, and democratic values, the rule of law, and an accountable governance system will be further reinforced.”

Professor Yunus stated, “At the same time, I extend my sincere thanks for your valuable cooperation and constructive role during the interim government’s tenure. Your positive stance in maintaining a democratic environment, demonstrating tolerance, and respecting the constitutional process during this sensitive period of change has played a significant role in the national interest.”

“Finally, I wish success for all your initiatives aimed at the welfare of the people, the establishment of justice, and the building of a prosperous Bangladesh. May Almighty Allah grant you wisdom, patience, and steadfastness in serving the nation and its people,” concluded the Chief Advisor.