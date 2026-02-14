Tareque Rahman Calls for National Unity

After achieving an absolute majority in the 13th national parliamentary election, Tareque Rahman has called for national unity to build the country. He made this appeal at a post-election press conference held in the ballroom of the Hotel InterContinental in the capital on Saturday, after 3:30 PM.

At the press conference, the BNP Chairman stated, “Now it is time to build the nation. Everyone must work unitedly and play a responsible role to achieve this. National unity is our strength, while division is our weakness. Everyone must remain united.”

He also mentioned giving instructions to party leaders and activists to remain restrained after the victory. Tareque Rahman stated that they celebrated the victory peacefully and had instructed party and alliance activists not to hold any victory processions to avoid any kind of disorder. He further informed that gratitude for the victory was expressed through prayers and supplications.

Journalists from various countries were present at the press conference. The event was organized by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

During the press conference, the BNP Chairman thanked the interim government and the Election Commission for organizing a fair election. After his speech, he answered various questions from journalists.