China Issues Stern Warning to Israel Over Iran Issue

China has called for an end to the conflict and expressed opposition to military attacks by Israel and the United States in Iran. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi made this call during a phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this information in a statement on Tuesday (February 3).

The statement mentioned that during the phone call, Wang Yi told the Israeli Foreign Minister that the true solution to problems can never be achieved through the use of force; instead, it often creates new problems and leads to serious long-term consequences. The true significance of military power lies not on the battlefield, but in preventing war.

On Tuesday, devastating attacks were launched in Iran’s capital Tehran, Lebanon’s capital Beirut, Bahrain’s Manama, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. Iran’s attacks across the entire Middle East have created a risk of regional war.

Meanwhile, fears of disruption to global energy supplies due to these attacks and counter-attacks involving Iran, Israel, and the United States have led to a significant slump in international stock markets.

Referring to these issues, China’s Foreign Minister told Gideon Sa’ar that China believes all international and regional problems should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation. He also stated that China would continue to play a constructive role in normalizing the situation.

Furthermore, Wang Yi also discussed the Iran crisis with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last Sunday. However, since the attacks began in Iran last Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Minister has not yet spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In the sudden attacks by Israel and the United States on Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and more than four dozen senior officials of the country were killed. Additionally, nearly 800 people have lost their lives in the ongoing attacks by these two countries in Iran.

Source: Reuters.