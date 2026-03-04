Iran Elects New Supreme Leader to Succeed Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the country’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been elected as Iran’s new Supreme Leader. Iran-based news outlet Iran International reported this information on Wednesday.

The news outlet claims that Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Mojtaba as the country’s new Supreme Leader under pressure from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency reported that Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks by the United States and Israel, will be buried in the city of Mashhad. Mashhad is considered a holy city by Iranians.

The 86-year-old Khamenei was attacked last Saturday morning. Before his death, he served as Iran’s Supreme Religious Leader for 36 consecutive years.

He was born in Mashhad. It has been announced that he will be interred in the compound of the city’s famous Imam Reza Shrine. However, the specific time for the burial has not yet been disclosed.

It is known that before his death, Khamenei himself expressed a wish to be buried in Mashhad’s Imam Reza Shrine.