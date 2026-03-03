Home » Iran warns of striking all economic centers
Iran warns of striking all economic centers

Iran has warned of retaliatory strikes targeting “all economic centers” in the Middle East if US and Israeli attacks continue. This warning was issued by General Ebrahim Jabbari of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as reported by Qatari news outlet Al Jazeera.

Citing the Iranian news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (ISNA), Jabbari stated, “If the enemy decides to strike our main centers, we will target all economic centers in the region.”

He further claimed that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, “The current oil price is above $80, which will soon reach $200.”

Nearly one-fifth of the world’s total commercial oil is transported through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway in the global energy market. Approximately 20 percent of global oil consumption—about 20 million barrels—passes through this narrow strait daily. Additionally, significant quantities of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are exported from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates via this route.

According to analysts, if the Strait of Hormuz were to be closed or rendered inoperable, it could lead to a major disruption in global energy supply and a rapid surge in international oil prices.

