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CID Recovers BDT 44 Crore Repatriated from Abroad

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The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police has successfully repatriated approximately 3.62 million US dollars, equivalent to about BDT 44 crore 45 lakh, which was laundered abroad. This money was primarily sent overseas through the MTFE (Metaverse Foreign Exchange) scam.

CID Special Superintendent of Police Jasim Uddin Khan announced on Sunday that a significant portion of the money laundered abroad through this widely discussed fraud case has been recovered and brought back to the country. He stated, “This money has been returned through continuous efforts and international cooperation.”

Jasim Uddin Khan further elaborated that a large sum of money was sent abroad through this fraud, which had been under CID investigation for a long time. “So far, approximately BDT 44 crore 45 lakh has been recovered and repatriated to the country,” he noted.

Related officials informed that the investigation to recover the remaining laundered funds is still ongoing. It is hoped that the rest of the money will also be repatriated soon with the help of international cooperation and banking channels.

CID officials also added that such fraudulent incidents significantly impact the national economy. Therefore, in addition to legal processes, increasing public awareness is crucial to prevent such illegal activities in the future.

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