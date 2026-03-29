Prime Minister Orders Action Against Those Responsible for 100 Child Deaths Due to Measles

Following the recent deaths of 100 children from measles, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed two ministers to tour the entire country and assess the situation. This information was disclosed by Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni after a parliamentary committee meeting held at the Parliament building on Sunday (March 29) afternoon.

Nurul Islam Moni stated that the Prime Minister has directed the two concerned ministers to visit various regions of the country to observe the current state of the measles outbreak firsthand and implement necessary measures.

He further added that the Ministry of Health briefed the parliamentary committee meeting on the issue. During the briefing, the Prime Minister was apprised of the deaths of 100 children from measles and subsequently ordered action against those responsible. Furthermore, the two ministers have been tasked with touring the country to review the situation and ensure the provision of essential healthcare services.

Recently, reports of child deaths due to measles have emerged from various regions across the country. Notably, Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) alone has reported 63 child deaths from measles and pneumonia over the past three months.