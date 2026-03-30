Prime Minister Inaugurates Sports Card and Allowance Program

To further strengthen the country’s sports arena, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the Sports Card and Allowance Program. On Monday (March 30) at 10:30 AM, in the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon, he inaugurated the program under the theme ‘Sports as a profession, family will find solace’.

As soon as the Prime Minister pressed a button on a laptop, one lakh Taka was disbursed to each athlete’s mobile phone through Sonali Bank’s online system.

During this time, the Prime Minister handed over sports cards to 129 athletes. Simultaneously, he honored athletes who achieved success at the international level.

Earlier, the event commenced today at 10:15 AM with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by readings from other religious scriptures. Afterwards, Sports Ministry Secretary Mahabubul Alam delivered a welcome speech.

Subsequently, a video documentary on sports was broadcast. It highlighted the contributions of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, and Arafat Rahman Koko to the country’s sports arena. It also showcased Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s various plans for improving athletes’ living standards, creating new playing fields, and nurturing talented players from the grassroots level.

During this, the song ‘Prothom Bangladesh Amar Shesh Bangladesh..Jibon Bangladesh Amar Moron Bangladesh, Bangladesh, Bangladesh, Bangladesh’ played in the background.

Athletes from various sports, including the SAF Futsal-winning women’s team, Kabaddi, and Volleyball, a total of 129 sportspersons from 20 disciplines, received honors under this program.

This program marks the dawn of a new era in the country’s sports sector. The slogan ‘Sports as a profession, family will find solace’ has become a reality. In accordance with the current government’s electoral manifesto, athletes from various disciplines will now come under a salary structure. However, cricketers will remain outside this list due to the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s self-sufficiency.

State Minister for Sports Aminul Haque stated that athletes brought under the salary scheme will have their performance evaluated every four months. If they maintain their performance, they will continue to receive these benefits. However, if a decline in performance is observed, they will be removed from the list.

He further informed that, starting from April, a total of 500 athletes will be progressively brought under the salary structure.

Presiding over the event was State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque, and on stage with the Prime Minister were Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Additionally, among others present were Minister for Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare Dr. A Z M Zahid Hossain, Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ahmed Azam Khan, Land Minister Mizanur Rahman Minu, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam, Prime Minister’s Advisor Ismail Zabiullah, Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Abdus Salam, and BNP Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon.