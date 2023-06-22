City corporation elections prove, polls can be fair under AL govt: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today said they have proved that elections under her government

could be fair through holding the recent city corporation elections in a free and fair manner.

“We have proved that the election under the Awami League government could be free and none can make complaints against it,” she said referring to the recently held city corporation elections to Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi, local government election and by-elections.

She was presiding over the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at her official Ganabhaban here this morning prior to observing the party’s 74th founding anniversary tomorrow.

The Prime Minister called upon the countries which are closely observing elections in Bangladesh to go through the recently held elections where people exercised their voting rights spontaneously.

“But people could not go to the polling booths to cast their votes in by- elections during the BNP regime as they looted the votes to win their candidates,” she added.

To this end, she referred to the by-elections in Tejgaon, Mirpur and Magura and said: “They were born for vote dacoity and this is their habit.”

She, however, greeted the countrymen for electing AL candidates as the mayors to Barishal, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporations.

Sheikh Hasina said the BNP, which was declared a terrorist organisation by a Canadian court, is now calling the AL as vote thief.

“Awami League no needs to rigging votes as it gets votes through working for the welfare of the country and thus achieving the trust and confidence of its people,” she said.

The AL President said whenever her party faced defeat, it was due to the conspiracies.

“Whenever the people of the country has got chance to give votes, they voted for the Awami League and the election-2008 is an example of it which was also held under the caretaker government,” she said.

On the contrary, the people never vote for the terrorist organisation (BNP) as it has no interest with serving the people and work for their betterment rather to making own fates through large scale corruption, the Premier continued.

“Everyone should remember that none voted for the terrorist organisation BNP. So, they did not take part in the general elections-2014 rather created anarchy through arson terrirism and killing people alive setting fire on them,” she said.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader moderated the meeting.

AL Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of the House Begum Matia Chowdhury and Senior Member of the AL Abul Hasnat Abdullah were present on the dais.

Sheikh Hasina said military dictator Ziaur Rahman, who formed the BNP from his pocket breaching the country’s constitution, had introduced the culture of vote rigging to legalise his illegal power capture.

She said, however, the AL has ensured the voting rights of the countrymen.

“We have returned to the power of voting rights to the people. ‘My vote, My choice’ is the slogan of Awami League,” she said.

The Premier asked all to remain alert against the BNP as it is an organisation of killers, terrorists, and war criminals.

“The people of the country should remain alert about the party of the killers and terrorists as we are working for welfare of the people ,” she said.

The BNP had pushed the country backward during their regime while the Awami League has made the country’s overall socio-economic development during its tenure, the Premier said, adding:” One can easily compare to the development in the last 14 and a half years and prior before the period.”

While BNP was in power, it had turned Bangladesh into a terrorist country through its corruption, militants and terrorists , she said, adding: “BNP made the country five time champion in corruption during its tenure.”

“The advancement of development will be continued if the Awami League remains in power,” she said.

The democratic trend and political stability has been continuing for the last 14 and a half years.

“We have been able to continue the advancement by confronting many man-made and natural disasters. This advancement will be continued and Bangladesh will be Smart Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ,” she said.

The Premier said since the inception of the party on June 23 in 1949, the Awami League has continued the struggle to realise the rights of the masses.

“Awami League is the only organisation which speaks for the people. The economic advancement of the people has been happened whenever the AL assumes power,” she added.

Referring to repeated attempts to destroy the Awami League by the military dictator Ziaur Rahman and his wife Khaleda Zia by killing thousands of her party leaders and activists and resorting to inhuman torture on the party men, she mentioned.

“They were trying to destroy the Awami League,” she said, adding that they had failed to do so as it is the organisation of the soil and the people.