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Constitutional Reform Issue May Be Raised in Parliament: Home Minister

by newsdesk
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Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has stated that the issue of forming a constitutional reform council may come up for discussion on the floor of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament).

He made this remark while speaking to journalists after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee at the Bangladesh National Parliament on Saturday (March 14).

The Home Minister stated that the meeting thoroughly discussed how long the upcoming parliamentary session would run, which issues would be debated, what laws would be tabled, and how many hours would be allocated for discussion on the President’s address.

He informed that the parliament would be adjourned after the March 15 session and would resume on March 29 after Eid. The parliamentary session would then continue throughout April.

Salahuddin Ahmed further added that the ordinances issued during the interim government would be sent to a special committee. After scrutiny, they would be presented to the parliament in the form of a report.

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