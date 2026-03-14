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Parliament Decides 50 Hours of Discussion on President’s Speech

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The first session of the Thirteenth National Parliament will continue until April 30, and the Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee has decided on a total of 50 hours of discussion on the President’s address.

This decision was made at the first meeting of the National Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee on Saturday (March 14) afternoon. Speaker of the National Parliament, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, presided over the meeting.

This information was conveyed in a press release from the Parliament Secretariat after the meeting.

The press release stated that during the meeting, discussions were held regarding the allocation of time for conducting the business of the first session of the Thirteenth National Parliament and the duration of the session. A decision was made to allocate a total of 50 hours for discussion on the President’s address.

It was further stated that the first session of the Thirteenth National Parliament will continue until April 30. The session will be held daily at 3 PM, excluding public holidays.

In the meeting, the Speaker was granted the authority to change any matters related to the session’s timing and working days, if deemed necessary.

The press release also stated that a total of 468 questions have been received for the session, including 8 for the Prime Minister and 460 for other ministers. Additionally, 27 notices for attention under Rule 71 and 97 notices for resolution proposals under Rule 131 have been received.

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