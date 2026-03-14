We have started working on implementing all promises even before the ink of votes has dried: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman stated that after the BNP government was formed by the people’s mandate, they began working on sequentially implementing all their promises even before the ink of the votes had dried from their fingernails.

He made this remark on Saturday (March 14) at an event to provide honorary allowances to Imams, Khatibs, Muezzins, and religious leaders of other faiths.

He said, “At today’s unique event, you have gathered as people whom others respect without any compulsion, and from whom people expect good advice during difficult moments in life. This event includes religious figures such as Imams, Khatibs, and Muezzins. At the same time, there are religious leaders from Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian faiths – priests, sebaits, Vihara abbots, and vice-abbots. You already know the purpose for which we have gathered here today.”

The Prime Minister stated, “We will all prosper by eliminating financial disparity through financial assistance or job creation for people from various walks of life who are economically disadvantaged. We made this promise to the people before the national elections. After the BNP government was formed by the people’s mandate, we began working on sequentially implementing all our promises even before the ink of the votes had dried from our fingernails.”

Tarique Rahman said, “We have already launched ‘Family Cards’ for economically disadvantaged women. Gradually, everyone across the country will receive these cards. From April 14, i.e., Pahela Baishakh, ‘Farmers’ Cards’ will be introduced. The canal excavation program will begin from Dinajpur on March 16. As of today, the financial assistance program for Khatibs, Imams, Muezzins, and religious leaders of other faiths has been launched.”

He further added, “This assistance will be progressively provided to everyone across the country who needs it. By ensuring the political and economic empowerment of every citizen, we aim to establish our nation on such a strong foundation that no fascism or subservient evil force can ever snatch away people’s freedom. I repeatedly say one thing: a state can never be strong if its citizens are weak.”

The government will strive with all its state capacity to ensure the financial and social security of people from all walks of life, irrespective of religion or caste, and indeed of every citizen. However, citizens also have certain duties and responsibilities towards the state and society. If we, as citizens, fulfill our respective duties towards the state and society from our individual positions, I hope that we will soon see a politically and economically self-reliant Bangladesh, Insha’Allah.

Tarique Rahman stated, “The Holy Quran mentions prayers for the well-being of the afterlife, alongside worldly welfare. Instructions regarding worldly and otherworldly benefits are undoubtedly also guided by the religious codes of other faiths. Therefore, it is essential to continue thinking and striving how you can further utilize your education, qualifications, and experience for the welfare of the country and its people, in light of religious injunctions.”

He said, “There are approximately 350,000 mosques in the country. We can transform these mosques across the country into centers for religious, social, and moral education activities. During the government of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, the Proclaimer of Independence, the ‘Imam Training Academy’ was launched for the first time in the country.”

In 1993, during Khaleda Zia’s government, the ‘Mosque-based Child and Mass Education’ program was launched in the country. The current government is also providing honorary allowances to Imams and Muezzins at a fixed rate, and is planning how their qualifications can be further utilized for national development.

He further added, “Under the program launched by your government to provide honorary allowances to Khatibs, Imams, and Muezzins, a total of 16,992 individuals from 4,908 mosques, 990 temples, and 144 Buddhist monasteries are receiving monthly allowances in the first phase under a piloting scheme. Everyone will gradually be included under this program. The main objective of these economic initiatives by the government for people from various walks of life is to make citizens economically self-reliant.”

Addressing Imams and Muezzins, the Prime Minister said, “If any of you wish to engage in various economic-social activities alongside performing your duties at the mosque or your respective religious places of worship, the government is ready to assist you in implementing those initiatives. An Imam-Khatib or a religious representative will be included in the law enforcement meetings of every district.”