Dark Shadows of Recession in Bangladeshi Garment Business in Ajman: Expatriates Struggle for Survival

In the Ajman zone of the United Arab Emirates — once a thriving commercial hub for Bangladeshi garment traders — the business environment has deteriorated significantly. What used to be a booming market for clothing exporters is now facing downturn due to multiple challenges.

Traders cite stricter visa rules, lack of experience, and failure to adapt to technology as key reasons for the decline. One long-time businessman from Chittagong, Sohel Chowdhury, said that while crowds used to flock to his shops — especially wholesale buyers from across the Middle East — stricter visa regulations have reduced customer visits. He keeps his shop open, but daily sales no longer balance with expenses.

Walking around the market, the article found that both seasoned and new investors are struggling. One trader from Cumilla said he sold his land back home to invest in a large warehouse here, expecting good profit from garment sales. But without proper business experience, he could not predict seasonal demand and now sells stock at lower prices just to save capital — yet still can’t cover the rent.

Analysis suggests that beyond visa hurdles, poor business foresight is also to blame. Many new traders, driven by the lure of high returns, have slashed prices to compete, destabilizing the market. Additionally, difficulties in opening Letters of Credit (LC) at Bangladeshi banks have hindered imports.

However, not all is bleak. H. M. Matin Chowdhury, another businessman from Chittagong, says that by choosing trendy, quality products and using social media to connect with customers, his business still manages to survive — though the ease of doing business has changed.

Because Ajman’s market largely depends on imports from Bangladesh, reduced demand here is causing many factories at home to lose orders, threatening export earnings and remittances.

Local traders warn that without swift visa policy reform and business support, many Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in this key Middle Eastern commercial center may be forced out of business.