Rumors of 90 percent salary increase in the new pay scale, the commission clarified

Recently there has been talk of a 90 per cent increase in the salary of government employees in the ninth national pay scale. However, the National Pay Commission (Pay Commission) has said that this is a complete rumour.

A responsible source in the commission said on Tuesday (January 6) night that no final decision has been taken yet on the percentage increase in the ninth pay scale or the number of grades. The recommendations have not been submitted to the government yet as there is no consensus among the commissions.

A member of the commission, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there are still disagreements among members on salary increment rates, number of grades and minimum and maximum salaries. As a result, the information spread about 90 percent salary increase or 16th grade is not correct.

New date fixed for meeting of adjourned Full Commission on Ninth Pay Scale. The meeting will be held tomorrow Thursday (January 8) at 12 noon at the Secretariat. A member of the commission said that the final decision on the number of grades and other important matters may be taken in that meeting.

According to the commission sources, three alternatives are being considered for the salary structure of government employees. The Commission has a section in favor of increasing the pay and allowances by keeping the existing 20 grades unchanged. According to another section, the number of grades should be reduced to 16, and according to another section, the number of grades should be further reduced to 14.

The Pay Commission said, all the proposals are being thoroughly reviewed with a view to formulating a realistic and acceptable ninth pay scale. The final recommendations will be submitted to the government soon if there is a consensus on the necessary issues.