New Political Platform Formed Under Mahfuz Alam’s Leadership, Committee Members Announced

A new political platform named ‘Alternatives’ has formed its National Organizing Committee with the aim of restoring the spirit of the July Revolution and the lost dreams of students and the general public.

On Friday (March 6), a 17-member partial committee was announced under the leadership of former advisor Mahfuz Alam and former NCP leader Dr. Tajnuva Jabeen Pradhan. They confirmed the matter through their respective Facebook accounts.

The members included in the committee are: Ahmad Ibn Arif (Oni), Imon Syed, Imran Ahmed, Jahin Farooq Amin, Tanvir Chowdhury, Durjoy Dash Gupta, Farhadul Alam Sobuj, Mayida Tanha Bidushi, Mutasim Billah, Moniruzzaman, Md. Raihanur Rahman (Rabi), Mohammad Erfanul Haque, Sajjad Hossain Shahidullah, Sheikh Farid, and Hasan Ali.

Alternatives stated that active participation of youth and the development of new political ideas are crucial in the current political landscape. They observed that the hopes and dreams of students and the general public have significantly diminished in the country’s political and social context. One of the main objectives of forming this committee is to restore the lost dreams of the July student-public movement and address this situation.

The new committee will conduct organizational activities in various districts across the country. Additionally, it will work to unite students, laborers, farmers, and the general public through dialogue and communication to build a strong organization. Alternatives announced that this committee will also assume the primary leadership role for nationwide organizational activities in the future.

Committee President Mahfuz Alam said, “We want the youth to participate directly and play an active role in shaping the country’s political future. Alternatives aims to foster new ideas, new perspectives, and unite various segments of society to build a strong organizational structure.”

According to committee sources, they will strengthen organizational activities at the local level over the next few months through visits to various districts and public relations programs.

Notably, Alternatives began its journey on February 8 with a discussion meeting held in Dhaka, the capital.