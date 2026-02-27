Devastating Earthquake Jolts the Country

A severe earthquake was felt in various parts of the country, including the capital Dhaka. The earthquake was felt on Friday (February 27) at 1:54 PM.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale.

The agency stated that the earthquake’s epicenter was 26 kilometers southwest of Khulna district town and 18 kilometers southeast of Satkhira. Its depth was 35 kilometers from the surface.

Besides the capital Dhaka, the tremor was also felt in various southwestern districts of the country and some areas of neighboring India (such as Barasat).

Immediately, no reports of damage or casualties due to this earthquake have been received.