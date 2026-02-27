Home » Devastating Earthquake Jolts the Country
FeaturedNational

Devastating Earthquake Jolts the Country

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 4 views

A severe earthquake was felt in various parts of the country, including the capital Dhaka. The earthquake was felt on Friday (February 27) at 1:54 PM.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale.

The agency stated that the earthquake’s epicenter was 26 kilometers southwest of Khulna district town and 18 kilometers southeast of Satkhira. Its depth was 35 kilometers from the surface.

Besides the capital Dhaka, the tremor was also felt in various southwestern districts of the country and some areas of neighboring India (such as Barasat).

Immediately, no reports of damage or casualties due to this earthquake have been received.

You may also like

Investigation into Police Killings Concluded, Will Be Reopened if Necessary: Mirza Fakhrul

No one will be spared, whoever the criminal: IGP

Sarwar Takes Charge as Acting DMP Commissioner

Tk 340 Billion in Remittances Arrived in 25 Days

Amended Gazette Published After Significant Changes in Referendum Results

When is Dr. Yunus Leaving Jamuna? The Details Are Out

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More