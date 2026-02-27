Investigation into Police Killings Concluded, Will Be Reopened if Necessary: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Minister of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives, and Secretary General of BNP, has announced that the investigation into the incidents of police killings has already been completed and will be re-investigated if necessary. He stated that whatever the Home Minister has said on this matter will be effective, and the case is currently pending in court.

He made these remarks while speaking to journalists after laying the foundation stone for a multi-storied building of a Hafezia Madrasa and Lillah Boarding, constructed with local funding, in Hajipara, Thakurgaon municipality, following Jumu’ah prayers on Friday (February 27).

In response to a question about whether the police killing incidents would be re-investigated, he said, “As of now, whatever our Home Minister has stated will be implemented. Since an investigation has already been conducted, it will be re-investigated if needed. The matter is still in court.” Regarding the NCP’s comment that the issue has been resolved, he remarked, “They know best about it; you should ask them.”

Regarding local government elections, Mirza Fakhrul said that elections would be held on time, and necessary work is being advanced to institutionalize democracy. Discussing the overall situation of the country, he stated, “It has only been a few days since we took charge on the 17th. The country’s situation is now much better than before.”

When asked if state institutions had been destroyed, he informed that the government is working to reactivate them within an institutional framework.

Expressing gratitude to the people of his constituency, Thakurgaon, he said, “I am indebted to the people of Thakurgaon. They have always supported me. It is because of their support that I have had the opportunity to work today.” He considered himself fortunate to be able to participate in the development activities of the Madrasa and sought continued public cooperation in the future.

During the event, District BNP President Mirza Faisal Amin and leaders and activists from various levels of the party were present.