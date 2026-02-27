No one will be spared, whoever the criminal: IGP

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir has warned that no one will be spared, whoever the criminal. He made these remarks on Thursday (February 26) late at night, after inspecting various areas including Geneva Camp in Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

The IGP informed that special measures will be taken to prevent snatching ahead of the upcoming Eid. Additionally, police activities will be further intensified to curb juvenile gangs and drug trafficking.

He said, ‘I would request my brothers, the young generation, to break free from mob culture. Especially to political leaders, I urge you to resolve all problems through compromise and negotiation at the discussion table.’

Ali Hossain Fakir further stated that the activities of snatchers and drug dealers have created panic among the general public. To tackle this situation, criminals are being arrested through special block raids.

He also mentioned that discussions are ongoing regarding changes to police uniforms. After the briefing, the IGP visited Mohammadpur Police Station.