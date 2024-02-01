Dhaka, Riyadh to work together on women empowerment, climate, food security

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are keen to work together on various bilateral and global issues, including women’s empowerment, climate change, food security and blue economy.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and a delegation led by Speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Surah Council Dr. Abdullah Muhammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh have expressed this view during a courtesy call on the President at Bangabhaban here today,

The president sought more Saudi investments in various sectors in Bangladesh, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meeting.

Noting that bilateral relation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia is very excellent, the head of state said religious, cultural and economic ties between the two countries are also strong.

He said Bangladesh strongly supports the demand for establishing an independent Palestine state and strongly condemns the Israeli attack on Gaza.

The President praised the leadership of Saudi Arabia in establishing peace and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Saudi Arabia’s Mecca and Medina are very holy places for Bangladeshi Muslims, he mentioned.

Referring to Saudi Arabia as one of Bangladesh’s largest labor markets, the President said expatriate Bangladeshis living in Saudi Arabia are making an important contribution to the socio-economic development of both countries.

Calling Saudi Arabia a major development partner of Bangladesh, he said Saudi investment and bilateral trade in Bangladesh is gradually increasing. The volumes would increase further in the days to come, President Sahabuddin hoped.

During the meeting, the Speaker of Sura Councilor of Saudi Arabia said the Saudi government and people attach great importance to the development of relations with Bangladesh.

The delegation lauded the socio-economic development of Bangladesh and said their cooperation would continue for the development of this country.

Secretaries concerned to the President office were present there.