Dhaka welcomes Biden’ letter to PM

Dhaka has welcomed the letter written by US President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing Washington’s commitment to work with Bangladesh in the coming days.

“We welcome the letter written by President Biden. We have already very good relationship with the US. Through this letter, our partnership will further advance,” foreign minister Dr Hasan Mahmud told the reporters at the foreign ministry today.

He said there is no more discomfort in the relationship with the US.

Biden has committed to work with Bangladesh together on economic development, Rohingya crisis, climate change and regional and global security issues

On Sunday, according to the foreign ministry; Biden’s letter was shared by the US embassy to the foreign ministry.