Palestine state should be established based on pre-1967 lines: Raushon

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chief Patron and Opposition in Parliament Raushon Ershad today in a statement hoped for a peaceful solution based on international laws and UN resolutions, an end to Israeli occupation, and the establishment of an effective Palestine state based on the pre-1967 border boundary.

“Palestine state should be established based on pre-1967 borders,” she said in the statement, marking the 75th anniversary of Palestinians’ displacement.

Expressing deep sympathy and solidarity with the Palestinians who have been displaced since May 15, 1948, Raushon said that Israel has been being condemned across the world as a vindictive, violent and racist nation that brutally expelled the Palestinians from their own land.

The opposition leader in Parliament called upon the international community to strengthen efforts to repatriate the Palestinians to their own independent homeland, saying the sufferings of Palestinians must be end, which they have been enduring for centuries.

“Jatiya Party has always been and always will be standing for the Palestinian brothers and sisters,” she said.