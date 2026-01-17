Husband, wife and children were buried side by side in Chauddagram

Among the six people who died in the fire in the residential building in the capital’s Uttara, three of Comilla’s Chauddagram upazila have been buried side by side.

They were buried on Saturday (January 17) at 11 a.m. at the Chiora Kazibari family cemetery after the funeral. The deceased are Kazi Fazle Rabbi Rizvi (38), son of Kazi Khorshed Alam of Chiora Kazi Bari, his wife Afroza Akhter Subarna (37) and their two-year-old only child Kazi Faiyaz Rishan.

According to family sources, Qazi Fazle Rabbi’s first wife Tithi died of a sudden illness about two years ago. After a long period of mourning, he remarried Tithi’s girlfriend Afroza Begum Subarna on the request of family and relatives. Kazi Fayaz Rishan was the only son born in their family. Every day before going to work, the son used to drop Rishan at Nanu’s house in Uttara and bring him back. However, as Friday was a holiday, they were at home with their families, when the fire broke out. The locals rescued them and took them to the hospital, but the doctors could not save anyone.

Afroza’s sister Afrin Jahan said, after bringing Afroza to the emergency department of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, doctors declared her dead. The bodies of the remaining two members of the family were taken to Kuwait Maitri Hospital. All died from smoke inhalation. Their bodies were not burnt, there were no burn marks on their bodies. He is believed to have died of exposure to smoke.

Another cousin Kazi Shahid said that two months ago, Fazle Rabbi came home with his wife and children and left for Dhaka two days ago. Today, the car ambulance of the husband and wife’s child is stationed at the house. It is very sad to think that three people will die together like this. We couldn’t even imagine.

Earlier yesterday around 8 o’clock in the morning, a fire occurred on the 2nd floor of the 7th floor building of Uttara No. 11 Sector No. 18 road. After receiving information, the fire was brought under control at 8:25 with the efforts of 2 units of the fire service. The fire was completely extinguished around 10 o’clock.