SSC exams begin today with 18 lakh 57 thousand students

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are starting today, Tuesday (April 21). A total of 18,57,344 students are participating in the examinations this year.

Prime Minister’s Advisor and Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Mahdi Amin announced this at a press conference on Monday (April 20) at the Secretariat, held regarding the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations. Education Minister A. N. M. Ehsanul Hoque Milan was also present at the time.

Mahdi Amin is responsible for advising the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Mahdi Amin stated that 18,57,344 students will sit for the SSC and equivalent examinations this year. Among them, 9,30,305 are male students and 9,27,039 are female students.

At the press conference, it was informed that under the nine education boards, 14,18,318 students are taking the SSC examination. Of these, 6,67,305 are male students and 7,51,013 are female students.

This year, students from 30,666 institutions will take the SSC and equivalent examinations through 3,885 centers.

Under the Madrasah Board, a total of 3,03,286 students are appearing for the Dakhil examination. Among them, 1,61,491 are male students and 1,42,795 are female students. There are a total of 742 examination centers.

Additionally, for the Technical Board’s SSC examination, there are 1,34,660 candidates. Of these, 1,01,509 are male students and 33,151 are female students. The Technical Board has a total of 653 centers.

Mahdi Amin said, “I want to inform students and guardians about some aspects related to the SSC examination. The people-friendly government wants to remove the term ‘exam phobia’ from the minds of students, and I want to assure respected guardians not to be unnecessarily anxious about their children. We have given necessary instructions to all concerned to maintain an environment in the examination hall where candidates can take their exams peacefully and calmly without hindrance. We are well aware that this year’s SSC batch missed both primary and junior scholarship examinations due to the coronavirus; therefore, this SSC examination is their first full-syllabus public examination in their lives. For this reason, necessary instructions have been given to all concerned to ensure that the examination halls are student-friendly.”

“We also know how these tender-aged students involved themselves in protests on the streets and through graffiti on walls during the July uprising. Their creativity will be reflected in the examinations, Insha’Allah,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s Advisor further stated that heads of educational institutions must ensure safe water, light, fans, hygienic toilets, and emergency electricity. Examination centers must be free from traffic congestion. Girls’ movement must be 100% safe and unhindered. Law enforcement agencies will perform their duties with utmost tolerance.

Mahdi Amin also mentioned, “The duty of magistrates, inspectors, and invigilators will be to help maintain a student-friendly environment. There should be no unnecessary panic. If any part of the question paper is unclear, they should assist in resolving it. As this year’s question papers were prepared during the previous government’s tenure, we did not have the opportunity to provide instructions regarding them.”

He said, “Our goal is not undue strictness in evaluating exam papers; we must ensure that no candidate is deprived even slightly of their due evaluation.”

“We want candidates to come to the examination centers smiling without tension, write their answers in a peaceful environment, and leave the centers smiling,” he added.

“We want to build educational institutions as shapers of human beings, where memories of educational institutions are the best memories of a student’s life, and the word ‘exam phobia’ finds its place in a museum. Ensuring such an education system will be our goal,” stated the Prime Minister’s Advisor for the Ministry of Education.