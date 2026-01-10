Home » EC meeting with representatives of armed forces and important organizations on Sunday
EC meeting with representatives of armed forces and important organizations on Sunday

by newsdesk
EC meeting with representatives of armed forces and important organizations on Sunday. The Election Commission (EC) will meet on Sunday at the conference room of the secretariat in Agargaon in the capital to coordinate the law and order activities before the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election and Referendum-2026.

Saturday (January 10) Deputy Secretary of the EC. Monir Hossain gave notice of the meeting.

It is mentioned that, on the occasion of the upcoming Thirteenth National Parliament Election and Referendum, a meeting will be held to coordinate the law and order related functions in Election Commission Secretariat Conference Room (Room Number-520), Election Bhawan, Agargaon, Dhaka at 9 am on January 11. Election Commissioner Brigadier General Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah (retd) will preside.

In this case Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces, Director General of Border Guard, Director General of Coast Guard, Inspector General of Police, Director General of Ansar and Village Defense Forces (VDP), Director General of Directorate of National Security and Intelligence, Director General of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Director General of National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General and representatives of the concerned will be present in the meeting.

Parliament election and referendum will be held on February 12.

