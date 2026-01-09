There is no opportunity to say ‘no’ in the referendum: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has commented that there is no opportunity to vote ‘no’ in the referendum. He made this comment while talking to reporters at his ancestral residence at Kalibari Tantipara in Thakurgaon on Friday (January 9).

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, we wanted referendum and national election on the same day, that’s how it happened. A referendum is being held on the reforms of this parliament – we proposed them to the nation long ago in 2016 and in 2023 through 31 points. Reform is an ongoing process. It is important to reflect public opinion through referendum and there is no opportunity to say ‘no’.

He said, the people of the whole country are waiting for the election. But I am not very satisfied with the law and order situation. Because the rate at which political leaders, especially many leaders of our party, have been killed – we strongly condemn it.

BNP Secretary General complained that no effective measures have been taken by the government so far. Government should play a more proactive role to prevent recurrence of such incidents during elections.