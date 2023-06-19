বাংলা
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Ukraine keen to work with Bangladesh
National

Ukraine keen to work with Bangladesh

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 5 views 1 minutes read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal today reiterated his stance to work with Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina to take the existing bilateral relations between the two countries to a new height during a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

Expressing her optimism for the smooth transportation of food grains from Ukraine, Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh wants immediate stop of the existing war so food grains from Ukraine, known as the world’s “bread basket”, can easily be sent to countries in food shortages.

Bangladesh Premier fully supported the UN-led “Black Sea Crops Initiative” and thanked concerned all involved in such initiatives. In this connection, she expressed her optimism that such noble steps would continue in the days ahead.

Denys Shmyhal requested the Prime Minister to stand beside Ukraine in the international arena, particularly at the UN and in other fora.

To this end, Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh is respectful towards sovereignty and regional integrity according to the objectives and principles of the United Nations.

The premier called for resolving all disputes peacefully, saying this principle should be followed universally.

She expressed sorrow over the death of common people and children due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh which believes in the principle of peace also emerged through a war, but war does not bring welfare for any side.

At the end of their conversation, the Prime Minister wished Denys Shmyhal’s good health.

You may also like

Light to moderate rain likely

Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on June 29

President asks EC to ensure fair polls with cooperation of parties, candidates

Bangladesh will never bow down to any external interference: PM

Mild heat wave may abate at some places

Four dengue patient die, 477 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Ukraine keen to work with Bangladesh
Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on June 29
President asks EC to ensure fair polls with cooperation of parties, candidates
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external interference: PM

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More