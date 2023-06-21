Election on time as per constitution: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated that the upcoming national election will take place on time as per the constitution, saying, “Why are there efforts to create a constitutional crisis as there is no scope to hand over the power to an unelected government?”

“Everybody knows it (judgement of court and amendment of constitution). Why are they trying to create a constitutional crisis even after knowing it? What is the motive? It means destroying the democratic trend,” she said.

The premier was addressing a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban over the outcomes of her recent visits to Switzerland and Qatar.

She said there is no scope to hand over the power to an unelected government, adding, there is a judgement of the higher court that an elected head of government shall be replaced by another elected head of government and the constitution was also amended accordingly.

Sheikh Hasina said the motive is to create a constitutional crisis to destroy the ongoing democratic trend and socio-economic progress, which has been continuing for the last 14 and half years.

Now it is up to the people of the country – whether they want the continuation of democratic trend, economic development and the welfare of the people or they want again the situation Bangladesh faced during the last caretaker government, she said.

Noting that the BNP and some other parties have taken to the streets, the Prime Minister questioned what their problem is and where the sources of their finance are.

She said the upcoming general election will be held in time as per the constitution and the electoral laws.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Deputy Leader of the House and AL Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury, Information and Broadcasting Minister and AL Senior Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq and State Minister for the Ministry of Labour and Employment Begum Mujan Sufian were present on the dais.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim moderated the press conference.

The Prime Minister said that the national election will take place on time as “we’ve kept running a democratic trend through so much struggle and blood”.

As the democratic trend continues, the country has attained much progress, she said, adding “Don’t you want this democratic trend to continue?”

Sheikh Hasina urged all to think of the situation after 1975 when there was no election, no voting rights of people, and all the rights were confined to a certain place. “We’ve returned the power (voting) of the people to the people through movements and struggles.”

Anyone can say anything about the election, but Awami League always believes in democracy and that is why the party has brought democracy back to the country, she said.

“As we’ve brought democracy back, elections will be held in democratic environment and anyone can be a contestant in the election,” she added.

The Awami League president said that she has assumed power four times and ensured the country’s development, and it is not like that she just came to power and enjoyed it.

She noted that the people, who were against the country’s independence, awarded the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and become the advocate of democracy after hijacking it, normally don’t want the welfare of the country rather they try to create an untoward situation involving both locals and foreigners.

“The conscious citizens of our country will not give importance to it,” she said, adding they will judge where Bangladesh was 14 and half years ago, what was the socioeconomic status of the people, and now what is the status of Bangladesh.

The premier said that conscious people should first consider whether the country has witnessed overall development or not, economic capability of people has increased or not, and image of the country has brightened or not at the international level.

“I have confidence (in people), because I have worked for the people of the country,” she said, adding, “If they don’t vote, I will not stay here, but never go for vote rigging.”

She observed that the people who are vote dacoits and who rose through killing and rigging votes are now terming Awami League as vote riggers.

Sheikh Hasina said the government enacted the Election Commission Act and formed the commission as per the law. The EC prepared a voter list with picture, transparent ballot box and EVM so there is no scope to raise question about election.

“Those who don’t like the change of people’s fate are raising questions about the election,” she opined.

Replying to a query, the head of government said that she told (everyone) repeatedly that when the Election Commission will announce, the election will take place on scheduled time.

“Election Commission will make an announcement and the election will take place, people will cast their votes. If they vote for me, I will be here otherwise not,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that they had a goal to elevate the country as a developing nation from the least developed country (LDC) status as per Vision-2021 and achieved it. “Now, it has to be implemented within 2026.”

She said that people will choose who has the capability to implement this (developing nation) and who can do it. “It totally depends on people’s wishes and I have nothing to do.”

In reply to another question, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will join BRICS to reduce dependency on a single bloc in the international stage.

“We’ll join BRICS as we’ve been engaged since the preparation of its formation. But we could not be a founding member of it. Now we’ve sought to be its member. We want so. We won’t remain dependent on any single one in the international stage,” she said.

She said Bangladesh doesn’t want to remain dependent only on dollar, rather it wants to carry out purchasing goods with other currencies as well.

Responding to a question regarding inflation and illegal hoarding of goods, the premier said the government is trying to contain inflation to ease the sufferings of the people.

She said the government is taking actions against those who are engaged in illegal hoarding of goods, which led price-hike of commodities.

Answering a question, Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken a decision to provide free foods to 10 million people ahead of the Eid-ul Azha.

In reply to a question regarding a campaign over repression of monitories, the Prime Minister said propaganda started in this regard, which will go up further ahead of the next election.

Mentioning that communal harmony prevails in Bangladesh, she asked the people of the country not to pay heed to the false propagandas.

In response to another query, Sheikh Hasina said that as daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman she will never work against the country’s interest.

She said that she would not allow anyone to play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of Bangladesh.

“We believe in peace. We believe in peaceful cooperation,” she said, adding that Bangladesh didn’t engage in quarrel with Myanmar even after some 11 lakh forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals took shelter in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh continues negotiation with Myanmar on the issue, she said, adding that her government believes in the policy “Friendship to all and Malice towards none.”

“We didn’t go to engage in fights or quarrels with them (Myanmar),” said the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Hasina visited Qatar from May 22 to 25 to attend the Qatar Economic Forum-2023 and visited Switzerland from June 13 to 16 to join the “World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All,” a summit of ILO.