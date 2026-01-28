Good News for Bangladesh from ICC

The Bangladesh women’s team is making brilliant progress in the T20 World Cup qualifiers with outstanding performances. The ‘Red-Green’ representatives have won all four matches played so far. Alongside team success, the individual brilliance of several cricketers has directly influenced the latest ICC rankings, leading to significant improvements in the positions of several Bangladeshi women cricketers.

Bangladesh secured an easy victory against Ireland in their most recent match. Sharmin Akhter, who scored a half-century in that game, jumped 22 places in the T20I batters’ ranking to reach 35th position, marking her career-best ranking.

Opener Dilara Akhter has also made significant progress in the rankings due to her consistent performances. With scores of 25 runs against Namibia and 35 runs against Ireland, she advanced 33 places, entering the top 100 batters’ list for the first time. She currently holds the joint 70th position.

Additionally, Sobhana Mostary has also progressed in the rankings. By scoring innings of 27 and 30 runs in her last two matches, she moved up 11 places to reach the joint 52nd position. Young all-rounder Shorna Akhter has also improved by 17 steps and is now at 83rd place.

Bangladesh has also received good news in the bowlers’ list. Fahima Khatun, thanks to taking three wickets against Namibia, advanced six places and is currently at 30th position. Sanjida Akhter Meghla, who claimed four wickets in the same match, also improved by six steps, rising to 54th place. Meanwhile, Rabeya Khan, who took three wickets against Namibia and one against Ireland, moved up one place and is now at 14th position.

Officials see this improvement of cricketers in both batting and bowling departments, alongside continuous victories in the qualifiers, as a significant achievement for Bangladesh women’s cricket.