Energy Division: Reports of US Waiver on Russian Fuel Imports Baseless

The government’s Energy and Mineral Resources Division has declared that reports claiming the United States has granted any new waivers for fuel imports from Russia are without basis.

This was announced by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, in a press release issued on Friday (April 17).

The press release stated that the Division has taken note of various news reports published in national media concerning a new 60-day US waiver for Bangladesh to import fuel from Russia. However, no authorized official from the Division has provided any information or commentary to the media on this matter.

It was further clarified that the Division has not provided any information to any media outlet regarding an alleged 60-day waiver from April 11 to June 9, or any plans to import 1 million tons of diesel from Russia.

The Division emphasized that it possesses no official or updated information concerning any US waiver for fuel imports from Russia, nor any related proposals, decisions, or activities.

Under these circumstances, the press release explicitly stated that any information published in the name of Division officials is unauthorized.

It also cautioned that the dissemination of misleading news on such sensitive matters could negatively impact national energy policy and international relations.